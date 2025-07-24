From Fake Loans to Matric-Pass Officers: Inside Zarai Taraqiati Bank’s Dirty Secrets

LAHORE – One of Pakistan’s top agricultural financial institutions, Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL), comes under fire after shocking revelations of massive corruption, loan fraud, and blatant mismanagement were revealed during Public Accounts Committee (PAC) session.

Committee members were stunned by the pattern of financial irregularities, including theft of public funds, systematic embezzlement, and deliberate delays in criminal proceedings, shaking credibility of a bank entrusted with uplifting the country’s farming sector.

PAC member Munaza Hassan said, “Every second audit objection is about corruption, theft, and fraud. What is this bank even doing? ZTBL president admitted flaws and said previous officers were only “matric-pass” and claimed to have now hired more educated staff.

Naveed Qamar lambasted bank’s repeated habit of issuing loans to the same individuals, calling the entire operation a “fraud scheme running in broad daylight.” He questioned how a major theft in 2023 was never reported to police — not even by 2025. “Are we supposed to believe this is negligence? This is complicity,” Qamar asked.

Adding to scandal, it was revealed that a 2021 financial fraud case was handed to the FIA in 2022 but conveniently disappeared into silence. No arrests, no accountability.

PAC is now demanding a full-scale forensic audit, immediate registration of FIRs, and criminal proceedings against ZTBL officials involved. Parliamentarians are calling for the government to dismantle the corrupt structure within the bank and bring the culprits to justice.

With farmers struggling nationwide, the revelation that their lifeline bank may be looting rather than lifting them has triggered public outrage. Political analysts say this could snowball into a major scandal unless the government takes swift, visible action.

Zarai Taraqiati Bank has yet to issue formal statement as another institution trusted with public funds faces allegations of deep-rooted, sophisticated corruption.