From Aishwarya Rai to Urvashi Rautela, a glimpse of top stars at this year’s Cannes film festival

Cannes Film Festival, one of the most prestigious international film festivals, is back again, showcasing a wide range of movies from various genres and superstars.

The 10-day event attracts filmmakers, industry professionals, and celebrities from across the globe. The event features a section where movies from various genres compete for awards, especially Palme d’Or, the highest prize awarded at the event.

The event is known for its red carpet events, premieres, and parties, making it a significant event in the film industry as it amassed a large following with its whirlwind of glamour, spectacle, and top stars gathering.

Following suit several stars appeared at the event, among the top actors is former Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who remained under the limelight as she slayed a green Valentino dress for interviews off the red carpet while her silver hooded Sophie Couture dress draws huge attention and also triggered memes fest online.

aishwarya rai bachchan at cannes red carpet (2023) pic.twitter.com/zHHSq1TiSa — aishwarya rai gifs (@AishGifs) May 19, 2023

Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela also made headlines at the event as she turned heads with blue lipstick with Saiid Kobeisy gown.

After Watching Urvashi Rautela's "CANNES 2023" Look pic.twitter.com/LUpJbTq4JR — ishika 🖤 (@realishika_27) May 19, 2023

Another B. Town star Mrunal Thakur appeared at the event, donning a white cut-out structured gown by Falguni Shane Peacock.

Young diva Sara Ali Khan makes a wild appearance with a golden flapper gown with smokey eye makeup.

Sara Ali Khan looks lovely in her Cannes debut

in a Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lenhga pic.twitter.com/ElsxaB7C3Q — Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) May 17, 2023