From a newspaper to leading global edition: Story of a miraculous journey BRI countries’ journalists visit China Daily’s offices, learn about its working

Zubair Qureshi

Beijing

The amazing journey of China Daily’s evolution— from a newspaper (established some 38 years ago) to over 10 forms of media platforms including website, mobile app, Facebook, Twitter, Weibo, WeChat and its supplement China Watch’s publishing in 7 languages of the world with a recorded circulation of over 5 million—can be described in one single word “miracle.”

Media persons from 18 countries, the BRI countries in fact, were briefed about China Daily’s operations across the world, the extensive coverage the newspaper gives to important global events, the stories its highly professional reporters break and the unbiased opinion and features its skilled and seasoned editorial team writes.

The journalists hailing from print and electronic media are on a three-week visit to China to attend China Global Media Fellowship Program jointly arranged for them by China Daily, University of International Business & Economics (UIBE) and Shanghai International Studies University (SISU).

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of China Daily Wang Hao along with senior members of his team including Wang Linyan, Ke Rongyi, Eric Nilsson and Han Lei welcomed the visiting media persons and briefed them about China Daily’s new global initiatives.

He also took them to the news room, sports, feature, local city and business sections and briefed them how China Daily’s team comes up daily with a challenging task to join fragmented news stories, articles and features into a classy product known as China Daily.

China Daily, he said is serving as a bridge between China and people of the world and with every passing day number of its readers (both online and print edition) is growing tremendously.

It is only because we believe in giving our readers the best, the latest and the transparent, said Wang.

To a question, he said China Daily has 14 bureaus overseas with a battery of reporters and contributors. China Daily’s website he said has recorded more than 52 million hits a day and its global circulation (print) is around 900,000.

Besides its bureaus, China Daily has branches and 34 printing units in major countries and cities of the world including Brussels, London, Paris and New York.

Not only locally, the newspaper is also the first choice among the foreigners doing business as it contains useful content and analyses on trade and business related news and developments.

Mr Wang Hao expressed his pleasure at the fact that Belt & Road Initiative of President Xi has gained worldwide recognition and there is a growing realization in the world that the initiative is for collective good and prosperity of the people of its member countries.

He asked the journalists to send back to their respective media outlets stories and reports based on their impression and firsthand experience of China’s society, its people and the government and their perseverance in the face of challenges.

China Daily, he said is proud to connect millions of people through WeChat accounts, website edition and other apps and “our experts and analysts continue to guide and inform our readers about the latest happenings on the international front.”

It is pertinent to mention here that China Daily is the only official English media platform in China with some of the world’s top resources. China Daily’s website chinadaily.com.cn is the largest creator of original China related English content in Asia providing media from all over the world with a broad range of topics and diverse selection of Chinese stories round the clock.