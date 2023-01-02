Taylor Fritz defeated Alexander Zverev before Madison Keys won her singles match to put the USA in command against Germany in the United Cup.

Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz at United Cup:

Fritz kicked things off for his side before using his dominant serve to beat Zverev 6-1, 6-4 at Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney. The American raced to a five-nil lead in the first set to convey his intent before his unrelenting pressure delivered him the win in 64 minutes.

Zverev, who was playing just his second match since tearing his ankle ligaments at the French Open, fell behind 3-4 in the pairs head-to-head. The 2022 Indian Wells champion improves to 2-0 this season.

Madison Keys vs Jule Niemeier:

Madison Keys and Jule Niemeier followed Zverev vs Fritz with Keys following in his countrymate’s footsteps to seal another ruthless win for the Americans at the United Cup.

Keys used her trademarked powerful strokes and pinpoint serve to ease to a 6-2, 6-3 win over the 23-year-old German who struggled with her serve throughout the match after opening the contest with three double-faults.

The American needed no second invitation following that break during the 71-minute win.

Team USA will now face Team Great Britain in Wednesday’s City Finals with the winners advancing to the United Cup Final Four, which begins on Friday in Sydney.