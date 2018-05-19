Frisking intensified in IOK ahead of Modi’s visit

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops and police have intensified frisking in Srinagar and other areas, today, ahead of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the territory tomorrow.

Contingents of Indian forces’ personnel have been deployed on the route-likely to be taken by Narendra Modi from Srinagar airport tomorrow.

Frisking caused massive traffic jam on the road from Humhama to Hyderpora. At several entry points, vehicles entering the city were allowed to move ahead only after thorough frisking.

Barricades have also been erected and people are allowed to move after questioning and frisking by the forces, said an eyewitness.

The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has called a march towards Lal Chowk tomorrow to protest against the Indian Prime Minister’s visit to the territory.—KMS