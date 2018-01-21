Frisking harassment intensify in IoK ahead of Jan 26

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops and police have intensified frisking and harassment of the people ahead of January 26, Republic Day of India.

Commuters from different places of the territory told media that they were being stopped and asked to record their personal details as the occupational forces have started extensive frisking operation throughout the Valley ahead of Indian Republic Day function to be held in Srinagar on Friday.

Mushtaq Ali, a resident of Naikbagh area of Srinagar, said that while he was coming back to home from Kanipora, the forces’ personnel stopped him and asked to step out from his vehicle. However, they started searching personal belongings, insisted him to record personal information like phone number, name and address.

Ghulam Nabi Hajam, a passenger travelling from Pulwama to Srinagar, said, “We have to face lot of obstacles; either travelling from public or private transport.” Traveling from public transport, we have been stopped three times on way to Srinagar, asked to line up and show identity proofs, he added.—KMS