Indian police detain aircraft-shaped ‘PIA’ balloon in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR – Indian police seized an aircraft-shaped balloon, with PIA, name of Pakistan’s state-run airline, written on it after it landed in Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to ANI news, the balloon was initially spotted by locals in the village who informed the police. Taking the balloon into custody, police have launched investigation into the matter.

Ties between Pakistan and India remain tense due to Delhi’s warmongering attitude. Indian troops have been capturing various objects and animals over spying suspicion.

Last year, the Indian Border Security Force detained an intrepid Pakistani ‘spy’ pigeon.

Officials in Kathua said the bird had flown across the border and they would try to decipher the message.

“The pigeon, suspected to have been trained in Pakistan for spying, has a ring with alphabets and numbers written on it,” a police source told the Times of India.

“Though birds have no boundaries and many fly across international borders during migration, a coded ring tagged to the captured pigeon’s body is a cause for concern as migratory birds don’t have such rings.”

India and Pakistan have fought four wars since independence and tension between the two neighbours remains high.

It was not the first time India has claimed Pakistan has used pigeons to deliver secret messages. In 2015, the Indian authorities captured a bird that had crossed the border and was found to have a message written on its feathers in Urdu – the national language of Pakistan.

To the disbelief of the international community, the bird was x-rayed and ruffled enough feathers to be also logged as a ‘suspected spy’ by police