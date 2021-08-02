‘Friendship ended with Mudasir’ – Viral meme from Pakistan sold for $51,000 in online auction

“Friendship ended with Mudasir’, one of the biggest viral memes in Pakistan declaring friendship breakup of two friends, was sold for 20 Ethereum token, a type of cryptocurrency, worth whooping $51,062 (around 8.3 million in Pakistani rupees) in an online auction.

The NFT auction was conducted by a Lahore and London-based startup, Alter, with the minimum bid price at 1 Ethereum token.

Gujranwala-based Muhammad Asif Raza Rana is behind the photshopped graphic, which created a buzz on social media, becoming a meme do announce all kinds of breakups and controversies.

In 2015, Rana shared the graphic on Facebook featuring him and his best friend Mudasir and announced their breakup. He also introduced a new friend named Salman. The post said, “Friendship ended with Mudasir, now Salman is my best friend.”

His message was clear – “I DECLARE THAT I LEFT MY PAST BEST FRIEND MUDASIR_ISMAIL_AHMAD” as Mudasir had become very “selfish” and “proudy”.

Rana eventually decided to be friends with Mudasir again. So, Mudasir and Salman became his best friends forever.

In a Facebook live stream, Rana has thanked all the bidders who took part in the auction.

The member has been purchased by a user named Formosa.