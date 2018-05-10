Friends struggling to save life of a student

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

Fahad Mangi, a brilliant student, has been advised Liver transplantation by doctors when he was referred to Jinnah Hospital Karachi from a private hospital of Sukkur for further medical treatment. Fahad Mangi, of 18, son of Ali Ahmed Mangi, a hotel laborer, resident of Hathi gate Shikarpur, was not only discharging his services at Expert English but was also playing his role as social working.

The heirs of Fahad Mangi were very anxious for his costly treatment approximately Rs10 million for liver transplantation, but the friends of Fahad Mangi, made an example for their friend and started collecting donations under slogan “Save the life of future star Fahad Mangi” from streets, main roads, schools, colleges and Shah Abdul Latif University to save the life of their friend.