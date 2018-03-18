Friends, relatives visit Kamran Yousuf’s home

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, photojournalist Kamran Yousuf, who was illegally detained by India’s National Investigation Agency, was welcomed by his relatives and friends on his return to his home.

Kamran Yousuf was arrested by the NIA on September 5, last year, on the false case of stone-pelting and was later lodged in New Delhi’s Rohini jail on judicial remand. The Twenty-two-year old photojournalist reached home on Friday after he was released on bail.

His friends and relatives thronged his house in Tahab village of Pulwama district. Kamran’s photos and videos had gone viral on social networking sites as he worked as a freelance photographer and video-journalist in South Kashmir.—KMS