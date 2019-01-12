Friends kill youth, his teenage domestic helper

A youth and his domestic helper were killed by his friends here in the provincial capital on Friday, who escaped after committing dual murder.

According to details, Arslan 24, a university student hailing from Nawan Kot area of Lahore, told his family that his two friends had come to meet him; therefore no one should come in drawing room.

They said 12-year-old domestic helper Tariq took water for the guests but he did not returned back. After more than two hours, when sister of Arslan checked the drawing room, found decapitated bodies of both her brother and domestic helper lying in pool of blood.

SSP Iqbal Town Division, Ali Raza said that reasons behind the murder could not be ascertained. However, he hoped that the culprits would soon be traced and arrested.—INP

