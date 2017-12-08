Friends of Burns Centre embark on public awareness programme

Friends of Burns Centre, a group of concerned citizens working for sustainable functioning of Karachi’s only facility for victims of burn injuries, has embarked upon a program to raise public awareness about prevention and first level management of largely avoidable mishaps.

To make the exercise all the more meaningful a prize awarding ceremony was held here with the collaboration of ZVMG Rangoonwala Trust to acknowledge local school students participating in a poster contest under the theme “Prevention from Burn Injury.”

Mohammad Azmat Shigeyuki Ataka, Adviser-Resource Development Friends of Burns Centre talking to APP Thursday said there is a growing realization that burn injuries are often consequent to avoidable errors aggravated due to lack of knowledge.

“Lack of information, inadequate education and proper training to handle the situation at the very onset are registered leading towards severity of the injuries,” he said.

Fully conscious of the fact that proper information on “Burns,” among people of all age groups can save many precious lives, a children’s poster contest was arranged for local school students.

A total number of 908 entries were said to be received from 31 schools with each examined by known art critic Marjorie Husain and noted painter Riffat Alvi. While of all the entries 111 posters were selected for the exhibition that concluded Thursday, prizes were distributed in the junior and senior categories.

Maisum Malik (Ghulaman-E-Abbas School) bagged the best prize in the junior category followed by Zainab Faisal (Beacon House School System, P.E.C.H.S II)) and Irfan Haider (Ghulaman-E-Abbas) clinching 2nd and 3rd Prizes respectively.

Consolation prizes were collected by Hadia Naz (Baharia Foundation College Gulshan campus), Hasnain Khan (Happy Palace Grammar School Campus 2 FB Area), Muntaha Adnan (Hamdard Public School), Bilal M. Arif (Hamdard Public School), Sadia Shehzad (Beacon House School system P.E.C.H.S. II).

Soha Fasih (P.E.C.H.S Girls School) was the winner in the Senior Category, with 2nd Prize received by Eman Imran (Absa School and College for Deaf) 3rd Prize Ahmed Kamran (Head Start School System Junior High P.E.C.H.S.).

Consolation prizes were awarded to Fabeha Ali (Beacon Light Academy), Anushay Munzir (P.E.C.H.S Girls School), Kashif Ali (SOS School), Esham Mansoor (P.E.C.H.S Girls School), Sameen Salman (Beacon Light Academy).—APP

