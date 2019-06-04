Staff Reporter

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has called upon Punjab Governor, Chancellor Punjab University Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Governor’s House here on Monday.

The Vice Chancellor briefed the Governor on the development activities and achievements in all the sectors of the university took in the last year. Talking to the governor, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad said that the incumbent administration has implemented reforms agenda based on rule of law, merit, transparency and accountability since he assumed the office, ensuring landmark increase in university’s world ranking through promotion of research and making progress in all disciplines. Prof Niaz Ahmad said that the meetings of all statutory bodies of the university were being held regularly and PU Senate’s meeting was held after 13 years. He said that the number of appointments and promotions made in the shortest period of one year was unprecedented. He briefed the Governor that to improve quality of education, curriculum of all degree programs had been revised on modern lines. He said that for promotion of research culture, PU had adopted research-friendly policies due to which the volume of quality research of the university had increased. He said that PU was also playing its role to support government by suggesting policies at national level in different fields for the development of the country.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has lauded PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad for his efforts to improve international ranking of PU and raise standard of education. He said that Punjab government would extend full support in order to promote research culture at universities.