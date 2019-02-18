Friendly countries repose full confidence in Imran’s leadership: Buzdar

Govt firm to keep our children safe from polio-like crippling diseases

Members of National Assembly (MNAs) Raja Riaz, Raza Nasrullah and Faizullah Kamoka called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday. The CM told the visiting MNAs that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had been elected to power for serving masses. He said Pakistan would achieve its destination under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the PTI government had taken a number of steps for public welfare in a short span of time. ‘We have come to power to serve people, and this agenda will be fulfilled,’ the CM said adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan would come up to expectations of 220 million people of Pakistan. He said it was good omen that the friendly countries had reposed their full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Historic investment package, announced by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is a unique gift for Pakistan.

This package will make Pakistan economically strong, he added. Usman Buzdar said that visit of Saudi Crown Prince had given a new dimension to bilateral relations of both the countries. Signing of agreements has heralded a new era of economic cooperation and the journey of national development would be further accelerated, he added. Saudi Arabia has always come up to its friendship through thick and thin and we are thankful to Saudi Crown Prince for historic investment in Pakistan, he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the anti-polio campaign at Government Central Model School, Rattigan Road here on Monday and administered anti-polio vaccine drops to children. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government was committed to winning the war against polio and it would work hard to keep our children safe from the crippling disease. He reiterated that Punjab would be made a polio-free province and added that the line departments would have to fulfill the responsibility of making anti-polio campaign a success. He also appealed to parents to get their children vaccinated.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on the occasion that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had taken the responsibility of eradicating polio virus, adding that it would be completely removed with the collective efforts. ‘Cleanliness is half faith’ and it is essential to wash hands with soap before eating food and after using toilet, he added.

Provincial Minister for Schools Education Department Murad Raas, chief secretary, spokesman for CM Dr Shahbaz Gill, secretary primary and secondary health department and DC Lahore were also present.

