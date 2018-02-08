Frieha Altaf apologises

Desk Report

The former model was accused of bullying for taking pictures of strangers at the airport mocking their fashion sense Frieha Altaf has landed herself in trouble after her latest Insta story went viral on social media. The former model was at the airport earlier this week when she snapped photos of passengers and judged their sartorial taste. According to one Insta user, Frieha “made a video of the woman in red while walking behind her saying ‘So it’s been a long time since we’ve seen a waistcoat on anybody. Except a Qawwal.’”