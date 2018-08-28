Fridayas a holiday

Government of Pakistan should declare one holiday a week. Prime Minister Imran Khan said, “Making Pakistan as Medina State and making it a welfare state, like Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had wanted it to be so, would be his (IK) priority, thus he should declare “Friday” as a holiday. Two-day holiday, given by the previous governments, was aimed at ending load shedding crisis from the country, but load shedding is not finished in the country, so one holiday is enough, there should be six working days for offices and also for school, colleges and universities because we have to work hard to surmount the overall economic crisis in the country.

GHAZANFAR ALI KHAN

Karachi

