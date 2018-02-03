Friday prayers barred at Srinagar Jamia Masjid

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, amid severe restrictions in Srinagar, the puppet authorities, today, disallowed the Friday congregational prayers at historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.

All roads leading to the Jamia Masjid were sealed with concertina wires and barricades while all main gates were locked to prevent people from offering prayers at the historic mosque.

Many parts of Srinagar were put under strict restrictions today to stop people from conducting a march towards Shopian town.

Call for the march was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik to express solidarity with the families of the civilians who were recently killed in the brutal actions of the troops in Shopian district.—KMS