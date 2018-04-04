Friday being marked as Kashmir Solidarity Day in AJK

Muzaffarabad

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan says Friday will be observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day as decided by the Federal Cabinet.

Addressing a news conference in Muzaffarabad on Tuesday, he said that an All Parties Conference would be convened on Saturday to give a strong message to India whose hands are colored with the blood of innocent Kashmiris.

The AJK Prime Minister thanked the government of Pakistan for its unequivocal political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris who are struggling for their right to self determination.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan urged media to expose the Indian brutalities. He paid rich tribute to the Kashmiri youth who are sacrificing for the cause of Kashmir.

He strongly condemned the puppet administration in the Indian Occupied Kashmir that has banned media and all sources of information with the aim to hide its aggression.

He said India is using all tactics to suppress the Kashmir liberation movement with mass killings of Kashmiris.

AJ&K premier called upon the Pakistan government to raise the issue of continued Indian brutalities and the human massacre in occupied Kashmir at United Nations Security Council to put pressure on the Indians to respect the human rights in occupied Kashmir.

Raja Farooq Haider emphasized on Pakistan government to withdraw the condition of resolving Kashmir issue by bilateral dialogue with India in Simla agreement and raise the issue at United Nations, European Union and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as India wanted to maintain the status quo on Kashmir Issue and does not want this issue could be internationalised. AJK Premier urged the interntional community to intervene for the resolution of longstanding Kashmir dispute.

He said India is involved in grave human rights violation in the Occupied Kashmir.—Email