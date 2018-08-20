Fresh spree of arrests ahead of Eid political vengeance: APHC

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has condemned the fresh spree of raids, crackdowns and arrest unleashed by the Indian forces in every nook and corner of the territory ahead of Eidul Adha, terming it as the worst form of political vengeance.

APHC Secretary General Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, in a statement issued in Srinagar said “The APHC on receiving pathetic and woeful narratives from Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Bandipora, Handwara and Baramulla, expresses its serious concern over the victimization of common people by the Indian army stationed at local camps and special operation group (SOG) of police.”

Bulldozing the houses, damaging their basic necessary belongings, beating the people ruthlessly and forcing them to stay at roads and lanes for the whole nights is a sheer violation of human rights and desecration of the human values, he said. He appealed to the UN Human Rights Commission, Amnesty International and International Committee of Red Cross, besides Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to send their delegations to take stock of the deteriorating situation at the hands of forces in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement condemned the brazen police action and use of cane-charge and teargas shells against the student fraternity at SSM college of Engineering, Parihaspora Pattan, Baramulla. The APHC said the police authorities are meddling in the affairs of the college on the behest of their mentors without any legal or moral justification. The APHC demanded a probe into the matter.

On the directions of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman Syed Ali Gilani, a delegation comprising Mohammad Yasin Aataie, Syed Imtiyaz Haider, Bashir Ahmad Choon, and Mohammad Yousuf Butt visited the residences of the bereaved families at Chadoora, Poshkar Beerwah and Badgam to pay rich tributes to Mohammad Yasin Itoo, on his anniversary and conveyed condolences to the family of Late Shams-ul-Haq on the sad demise of his mother.

The statement said the delegation also visited residence of Ghulam Mohammad Maqdam, a senior pro-Kashmir activist on the demise of his father Mohammad Hussain.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp