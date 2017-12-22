Fresh security survey of media houses, educational institutions ordered

:Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Sajid Kiani has directed all police officials to conduct fresh security survey of all educational institutions, media houses, worship places and Christian colonies.

He made these directions while chairing a meeting here on Thursday at Safe City Centre which was attended by all Superintendents of Police, Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers.

The SSP Islamabad directed all police officials to patrol around educational institutions, media outlets, worship places in their jurisdictions. He also directed to ensure effective security arrangements by deploying additional strength of policemen there and continuous patrolling in their vicinity.

The SSP also asked to review the security measures around religious places including Masajid and seminaries.

Mr. Kiani also asked for crackdown against professional alm-seekers and take strict action against them.—APP

