Fresh reign of terror in IoK

SITUATION is again tense in occupied Kashmir after the Indian

troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism on Saturday martyred about a dozen innocent people while injuring scores of others. It is however despicable that apart from Pakistan, other countries including those from the Muslim world as well as the so- called flag bearers of human rights as always are acting as a silent spectator on the brute unleashed by Indian troops against armless Kashmiris.

Though in recent times the UN Human Rights Commissioner and the UK parliamentary body have come up with their reports recognizing massive human rights violations in the IoK but nothing concrete has been done on the ground to force the Indian side to put an end to its relentless persecution. The fact finding mission has yet not been allowed to visit the held territory to assess and document the actual situation which we understand is far worse than it is reported on the media. The countries which make hue and cry over the killing of one innocent person in a Muslim country have shut their eyes towards the plight of Kashmiri people who are being subjected to the worst form of abuses and atrocities on a daily basis. It appears that the Indian government has been given a license to kill the Kashmiri people in whatever manner it can. Foreign Office on Saturday condemned the recent violence in IoK saying India has made a mockery of human rights. We understand it is time to go beyond issuing mere statements. Our missions abroad must be fully activated and along with the Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora, protest demonstrations must be held in all the important capitals including the Muslim countries to apprise the people there about the actual situation of IoK. OIC as an organization and every Muslim country in its individual capacity should raise voice for the Kashmiri people as has been done by the Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei. In fact it is through collective efforts and standing together – not in words but in action- that we can get stopped the blood of Muslims spilling everywhere from Kashmir to Palestine. Reacting strongly to the recent wave of terror in the valley, Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq announced that Kashmiri people will march towards Badami Bagh Army cantonment on Monday to ask the Indian forces to “kill all of us at one time rather than killing us daily”. This once again reaffirms the Kashmiri commitment that they can lay down their lives but will never back track from their just struggle to the right of self determination. It is a historic fact that freedoms struggles that are indigenous in nature cannot be suppressed with the use of force. Indian government, therefore, should shun intransigence and rather sit with Pakistan and Kashmiri leadership to find a just and durable settlement of the Kashmir dispute that indeed will usher in a new era of peace and development in the region.

