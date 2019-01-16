Fresh petition filed in IHC against Shahbaz as PAC chairman

A petition has been filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday against election of opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif as chairman of the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Petitioner Riaz Hanif Rahi’s lawyer G.M. Chaudhry has filed a miscellaneous petition in IHC for further hearing of the case in the court.

The court had reserved its decision on the maintainablity of the case on December 31, the petition said.

A division bench of the high court comprised of Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani had hear the case.

The petitioner in fresh petition has requested for hearing of the matter under Section 151 for further arguments on the case.

The petitioner pleaded for further hearing of the case for the sake of fair trial.

The high court had reserved verdict on the appointment of Shahbaz Sharif as the chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the decision is yet to be announced.—INP

