PESHAWAR – Pervez Khattak, former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM and close aide of Imran Khan, has launched his own political party, naming it Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian (PTIP).

Khattak, after getting the cold shoulder from the ruling PML-N, formed his own political party with nearly four dozen assembly members who previously belonged to Imran Khan-led PTI.

The seasoned politician has not officially announced the party, but sources familiar with the development said the party will be named PTI-Parliamentarians.

With several bigwigs including ex-Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and former Governor Shah Farman, the new party is set to give tough time to Imran Khan-led PTI in KP.

Khattak took the decision after meeting with notables from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including former PTI members who had been elected to assemblies.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) terminated the basic membership of party’s former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) president Pervez Khattak over his failure to respond to a “show cause notice” issued to him.

Khattak was informed about the termination of his membership in a letter sent to him by PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan. The letter was also shared on PTI’s Twitter account.