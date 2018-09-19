Fresh incident of braid chopping in Doda

Jammu

After almost a year, a woman from Doda district of Chanab Valley has complained that an unidentified lady chopped off her braid in mysterious circumstances.

A woman, Manju Devi (31) wife of Kanchi Lal and a resident of Jattar village of Doda, said that an unknown woman entered her room while she was busy in painting. She said that the woman sprayed something and after few seconds she fell unconscious and when she woke up, she found her braid chopped.

Later, the victim woman was shifted to primary health centre for treatment. Her parents expressed shock over the incident as they were unable to understand how this happened. Locals believe that the incident may be a tactic of Hindu communalist forces to create communal disharmony in the area.

It is to mention here that incidents of braid chopping were reported from almost all districts of the territory, last year. The people had claimed that the acts were the handiwork of Indian army and secret agencies to create a sense of fear among the masses particularly the womenfolk to suppress the ongoing freedom movement in the territory.—KMS

