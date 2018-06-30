Fresh FIR against Aasiya ploy to muzzle genuine voices: DeM

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) has rejected the latest recommendation of the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs asking the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file a fresh FIR against the party Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, terming it another ploy of India to muzzle the genuine voices.

The DeM spokesperson in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the move depicted the frustration of the Indian government. “The NIA drama was enacted in the past too and when nothing transpired, the NlA had to omit the name of the DeM Chairperson. This fresh drama too will meet the same fate as it also is based on falsehood,” she added.

She said that Aasiya Andrabi and her associates, Nahida Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi were already in jail for the past three months in false and fabricated cases.

The spokesperson said, “Indian government knows that the DeM exposes its sinister policies and educates the people about India’s forcible control over Jammu and Kashmir. That is why India has been using this NIA drama as it has realized that it has failed to win over Kashmiris by using its 10 lac troops and now is using these cheap tricks by booking the resistance leadership and the pro-freedom people in false cases.”—KMS