Daily Pakistan Observer -

  1. Home
  2. Top News
  3. Fresh drone hit kills two in NWA

Fresh drone hit kills two in NWA

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Resuming its adventurism in the Pakistani Tribal belt after a relative pause, the American predator planes in a fresh hit in the North Waziristan agency Wednesday afternoon killed at least two people and wounded few others. Reports said a Taliban commander was among those killed in the drone that was carried out near Pak Afghan border. Reports reaching here said a US pilotless plane commonly known as drone targeted a house with hellfire missiles in Datta Khel Tehsil of North Waziristan agency where peace has been restored as a result of successful military operation titled Zerb-e-Azb.

Post Views: 4

Share this post

PinIt

    You may also like...

    scroll to top