Fresh drone hit kills two in NWA

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Resuming its adventurism in the Pakistani Tribal belt after a relative pause, the American predator planes in a fresh hit in the North Waziristan agency Wednesday afternoon killed at least two people and wounded few others. Reports said a Taliban commander was among those killed in the drone that was carried out near Pak Afghan border. Reports reaching here said a US pilotless plane commonly known as drone targeted a house with hellfire missiles in Datta Khel Tehsil of North Waziristan agency where peace has been restored as a result of successful military operation titled Zerb-e-Azb.

