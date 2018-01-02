Fresh cold wave to grip country

Islamabad

A new cold wave will grip Sindh, northern Balochistan and the rest of the country during the current week, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said. Chief Meteorologist Dr Mohammad Hanif talking to a private news channel said that a fresh system of cold winds will prevail all over the country during the first week of the new year and onwards.

The cold winds will especially affect northern parts of Balochistan, taking temperatures below freezing point in Quetta and surrounding areas. The cold winds will also prevail over Sindh, Punjab and northern Pakistan including Gilgit-Baltistan, he added. Due to mostly dry weather expected in Punjab, the plain areas will experience fog daily for the next 10 days, the official said.

He also advised motorists to exercise caution while driving on the Motorway in foggy conditions. The Karachi Pakistan Meteorological Department Monday predicted cold and dry weather over the next 24 in Karachi.—APP