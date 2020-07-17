Home Kashmir Fresh arrest spree manifests New Delhi’s frustration: Syed Ali Gilani

News desk
-
0
Islamabad

In occupied Kashmir, the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani has strongly condemned the fresh arrest spree by Indian troops and police in the territory.
Syed Ali Gilani in a tweet in Srinagar said that the arrest of Ameer Hamza, General Secretary of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, was yet another act of desperation and frustration by the authorities. He said, “It will only strengthen our resolve for right to self-determination.”
Indian troops arrested over a dozen people including Ameer Hamza from different areas of the territory.—KMS

