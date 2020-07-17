Fresh arrest spree manifests New Delhi’s frustration: Syed Ali Gilani

Islamabad

In occupied Kashmir, the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani has strongly condemned the fresh arrest spree by Indian troops and police in the territory.

Syed Ali Gilani in a tweet in Srinagar said that the arrest of Ameer Hamza, General Secretary of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, was yet another act of desperation and frustration by the authorities. He said, “It will only strengthen our resolve for right to self-determination.”

Indian troops arrested over a dozen people including Ameer Hamza from different areas of the territory.—KMS