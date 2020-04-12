Fresh arrest spree in occupied Kashmir condemned

SRINAGAR In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference has strongly condemned the fresh arrest spree unleashed by India in the territory. The JKMC Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the implication of a Kashmiri female PhD scholar in a fake case. He said that the nocturnal raids at Zaingeer in Sopore had created an atmosphere of fear among the local people as every young boy who participated in the funeral of a local martyr was being arrested which was a serious interference in the religious matters of Muslims. Shabbir Ahmad Dar deplored that dozens of youth had been arrested and the Indian forces’ personnel were raiding the houses searching for more young men. He said that criminals were being freed from jails around the world because of coronavirus but the authorities in occupied Kashmir were doing quite opposite by arresting innocent youth and were violating the global policies of social distancing to break the chain of the virus. He urged the international community to put pressure on India to release all the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory.—KMS