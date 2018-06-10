Frenchman commits suicide at Grand Mosque

Makkah

A Frenchman has committed suicide by throwing himself off the roof of the Grand Mosque in Islam’s holiest city of Makkah, Saudi and French officials said on Saturday.

“A foreigner threw himself from the roof of the Grand Mosque in Makkah” to the courtyard below, “resulting in his instant death”, Saudi police told the official SPA news agency.

A French foreign ministry official told AFP in Paris that the dead man was French but gave no further details. The rare act was not the first of its kind to take place in Makkah, the holiest city in Islam — which, like other monotheistic religions, prohibits suicide.

The body was transported to hospital, with an investigation underway “to determine the victim’s identity, what led to the act and how he was able to commit it despite the existence of a metal fence”, SPA said.— AFP