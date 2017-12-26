French president to visit Iran as planned

Tehran

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has dismissed rumors that a state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to Iran has been “delayed,” clarifying that the trip will take place as planned but that no date has yet been scheduled for it.

“Macron’s trip is on the agenda of the two countries (Iran and France)… and has certainly not been delayed because a date has not been set for it yet,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said during a regular weekly press briefing on Monday.

He dismissed reports that “conditions” have been set in order for the trip to take place.

“There are no conditions in exchanges of visits and relations by delegations. The two countries enjoy positive relations, there is much interaction between Tehran and Paris, which will continue,” Qassemi added.

He said a report that Macron had talked to Saudi King Salman and had made anti-Iran comments “originated” in Saudi Arabia.

“In Paris, and on the website of the French Foreign Ministry, there is no such thing,” the Iranian official said. He explained, however, that Iran had made its stance known before when certain French officials commented negatively on Iran and regional issues.

“They (French officials) are sometimes influenced by the insinuations of Iran’s foes and those who promote Iranophobia,” he said.

Europe should stay alert: Responding to a question on reports that the United States was planning to convene a meeting at the United Nations Security Council to discuss Resolution 2231 (2015), Qassemi said those attempts were part of Washington’s campaign — under President Donald Trump — to deprive Iran of collecting economic benefits.—Agencies