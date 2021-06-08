French President Macron slapped in face during walkabout (VIDEO)

French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face on Tuesday by a man when he was visiting the south part of the country.

A video circulating on Twitter shows a man shout “Down with Macronia” in the French language before slapping Macron’s face during a public walkabout in Tain-l’Hermitage outside the city of Valence.

French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped across the face by a man during a trip to southeast France on Tuesday. Macron approached a barrier to shake hands with a man who slapped the 43-year-old across the face in the village of Tain-l´Hermitage in the Drome region. pic.twitter.com/tk8VYwMo5m — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 8, 2021

Security officials have arrested two persons after the incident occurred.