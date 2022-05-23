Day 1 of the French Open did not disappoint the jam-packed crowds who got to witness tennis on the famous clay courts for the first time in two years.

Starting with the biggest surprises, Ons Jabeur fell on the very first hurdle of the grand slam despite holding the most wins on the surface this year.

The Tunisian sixth seed was beaten 3-6 7-6(4) 7-5 by Poland’s Magda Linette.

Two-time French Open finalist Dominic Thiem was also sent home in the first round, with the Austrian losing 6-3 6-2 6-4 to Bolivian world number 87 Hugo Dellien.

Former champion Garbine Muguruza also suffered an upset loss to Estonian Kaia Kanepi 2-6 6-3 6-4 in what was her second consecutive first-round exit in the tournament.

Third seed Alexander Zverev produced a clinical performance to kick off his French Open campaign with a 6-2 6-4 6-4 win against Austrian qualifier Sebastian Ofner.

But the most intriguing player in the French Open Day 1 was the Spanish teen sensation, Carlos Alcaraz.

The 19-year-old, one of the favorites to win at Roland Garros, reached the second round with a 6-4 6-2 6-0 win over Juan Ignacio Londero.

Coco Gauff defeated Canadian qualifier Rebecca Marino 7-5 6-0, a day after the 18-year-old celebrated her high school graduation.

Leylah Fernandez, last year’s U.S. Open finalist, defeated Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic 6-0 7-5.

Women’s fourth seed Maria Sakkari sealed a 6-2 6-3 win over Frenchwoman Clara Burel to book a passage into the next round as well.