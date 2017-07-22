French National Order of Merit conferred upon Marvi Memon, Chairperson BISP

City Reporter

H.E. Mrs. Martine Dorance, Ambassador of France, conferred prestigious French Award of National Order of Merit, with rank of Officer on Marvi Memon, Chairperson Benazir Support Programme, at a reception held at the French Residence Islamabad on Friday.

In recognition of her actions in favour of the people of Pakistan and her devotion to promote relations between France and Pakistan, the President of the French Republic is pleased to bestow the National Order of Merit upon her.

The reception was attended by Federal Ministers, Members of Parliament, members of the diplomatic community, friends and family members of Ms Marvi Memon. The National Order of Merit is an order of the State awarded by the President of the French Republic, which was founded in 1963 by President Charles de Gaulle to reward French and foreign nationals for distinguished achievements.

Having spent part of her childhood in France where she received her secondary schooling, Ms. Marvi Memon is fluent in French. As a member of the Pakistan-France friendship group at the National Assembly, she has actively promoted the strengthening of relations between France and Pakistan.

After a successful career in the private sector, Ms Memon was twice elected as a Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan in 2008 and 2013. In February 2015, she was appointed by the Prime Minister of Pakistan as Chairperson/Minister of State Benazir Income Support Programme. During her tenure, she has been a very dynamic parliamentarian and took active part in legislation especially to defend the rights of women.