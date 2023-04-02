French minister triggers controversy by posing for adult magazine’s cover page

French minister for social economy and associations Marlene Schiappa has sparked new debate as she posed for the cover page of the controversial adult magazine Playboy.

Schiappa, the mother of two, is no stranger to making headlines for the wrong reasons and defended her decision another time to appear on the front cover of the magazine.

Her latest move draws her ire as she maintained defending women’s right to do with their bodies. In a social media post, she said “women are free. Whether it annoys the retrogrades and hypocrites or not.”

Meanwhile, Schiappa’s move has angered her fellow ministers in Macron’s government as the ruling party is already under fire over strikes and increasingly violent demonstrations against some local laws.

Even, Prime Minister of France Elisabeth Borne denounced the move as she told the 40-year-old not to avoid such stunts, calling it inappropriate in the current period.

As the French minister is posing with clothes, the critics got the field day to call it ‘soft porn’,

The matter becomes the talk of the town in Western European nation, and the magazine has defended Schiappa’s choice, calling her Playboy compatible with government ministers.

This is not the first time that the Renaissance leader is putting the country’s politics in a bad light; she is often known for her blogging work. She wrote a book that offered sex tips for the overweight which also draws condemnaions from right-wing members.