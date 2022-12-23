A French cabinet minister has taken offence to Argentina’s victory parade antics and has implored FIFA to take appropriate action for mocking French players.

During their celebrations in Buenos Aires, following their win over France, the fans set alight a coffin with the picture of Kylian Mbappe who nearly won his side the game singlehandedly.

Emiliano Martinez, who was beaten thrice by Mbappe, carried a doll with the striker’s face on it for most of the parade while he also held “a minute’s silence” for his career during celebrations in the locker room.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has now asked FIFA to investigate the blatant taunts towards his countrymen during Argentina’s parade.

“What is FIFA doing? Sport is about fair play,” Le Maire said. “It’s showing respect for others. It’s showing respect for those who lost.”

Despite many calling their actions “part of the game” it is clear that their celebrations may have gone overboard while the country celebrated its first World titles in 36 years.

Meanwhile, Mbappe and his teammates of African descent were also racially abused by their own set of fans after their loss in the World Cup final.

SOS Racisme, an anti-racism association, has now launched an investigation to identify hundreds of people responsible for the vile act. The maximum penalty for racist abuse online is one year in prison and a 45,000 euros ($47,839.50) fine.

The organisation has already asked FIFA to look into a song directed at Mbappe by Argentine supporters which carries racist connotations.