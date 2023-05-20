French media debunks PTI protest picture that turns out to be AI-generated graphic

ISLAMABAD – Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf started mobilizing people, especially the youth, a long time back and social media becomes their leading tool for dissemination.

Amid the age of digital media, the former ruling party remains ahead of its rivals and continues to dominate with millions of followers online. As PTI is facing one of the hard times ever, its party leaders faced a serious crackdown, and eventually, the party took to social media to record their protest in the form of strong visuals.

Thousands of tweets were shared online by people and one picture shared from Imran Khan’s officials handle garnered attention but it turned out to be a fake picture powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The picture showing a woman facing security forces and two out-of-context clips started doing rounds on the internet and was found by France24.

The French broadcaster in its fact-checking segment, Truth or Fake, debunked the claims about the oppression captured on camera, saying the picture portraying the woman as the ‘epitome of true freedom’ is not real.

Truth or Fake – Pakistan political turmoil: these ‘PTI protest’ images aren’t real

➡️ https://t.co/5jySXkf4MB pic.twitter.com/w5FulPjhGI — FRANCE 24 (@FRANCE24) May 17, 2023

The picture was created using Artificial Intelligence technology, however, France 24 did not mention specific details about the model used to create the strong picture.