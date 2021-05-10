French govt blasts fresh warning of civil war

France’s interior minister has blasted a new open letter by scores of serving French military personnel to Emmanuel Macron warning of impending civil war at the hands of Islamists as a “crude manoeuvre” by the far-Right.

Gérald Darmanin dismissed the letter, which includes dire warnings of societal collapse and army intervention, as a blatant bid to boost the far-Right ahead of regional and presidential elections and called on the anonymous signatories to have the “bravery” to identify themselves. —Agencies