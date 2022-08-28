French FM calls Bilawal, offers condolences over deaths due to floods

Zubair Qureshi Islamabad

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on Sunday called Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and offered condolences on the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked her for France’s expression of solidarity and offer of assistance to Pakistani people in this hour of need.

He briefed his French counterpart on the widespread destruction caused across Pakistan by unprecedented rainfall resulting in floods and landslides.

He informed her that the floods have caused extensive loss of human lives, livelihoods, livestock, crops, property and infrastructure and the situation is likely to deteriorate further as heavy rains continue over areas already inundated by more than two months of storms and flooding.

Foreign Minister Bhutto also apprised the French Foreign Minister about his government’s humanitarian response for people in the affected areas, including establishing a Relief Fund for people all over the country and overseas to donate to the flood relief efforts.

The Foreign Minister shared that a “UN Flash Appeal” would be launched on 30 August 2022 and expressed the hope that the international community would contribute towards meeting the funding requirements of the Flash Appeal.