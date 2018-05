Staff Reporter

Representing French Embassy Pakistan, Director of Alliance Francaise Lahore,Stéphane Gaillard,paid a visit to Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Center on May 15, 2018.Mr. Gaillardhad a meeting with the hospital’s President & CEO Prof. Dr. Saeed Akhter and other management team members to discuss matters of mutual interest.Mr. Altam ashPervaiz, Head of PKL I&RC’s Marketing Department, took the guest for a tour of the hospital premises.