French economy to keep growing

Paris

France’s return to economic growth should remain on course in 2018, in step with its European neighbours, the national statistics agency said Tuesday. Citing a “buoyant” world environment, INSEE revised its growth estimate for 2017 upward from 1.8 percent to 1.9 percent. “Growth has set in since the end of 2016 at a steady rate of around 0.5 percent per quarter,” INSEE official Julien Pouget told a news conference, predicting that the upward trend would last through mid-2018. The European Central Bank last week forecast growth for the 19-member eurozone at 2.3 percent for next year, a leap from its September estimate of 1.8 percent. French GDP growth is driven by a sharply improved business climate, reducing dependence on household consumption. But it is well shy of EU powerhouse Germany’s forecast by the ECB at 2.6 percent for this year and 2.5 percent in 2018.—AFP