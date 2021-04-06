French cyclist Bouhanni says torrent of racist abuse is ‘too much’

Former French road race champion Nacer Bouhanni says he has received ‘hundreds’ of racist messages on social media since his shoulder charge on British rider Jake Stewart.

‘It’s too much now, it’s turned into harassment,’ the 30-year-old sprinter told Tuesday’s L’Equipe.

The interview with the French sports daily followed his announcement on Instagram on Monday that he intended to take legal action over the spate of racist abuse sparked by the March 28 incident at the Cholet-Pays de Loire race where Stewart broke his hand when forced into railings.

‘I’m not the only one to see what’s going on on social media. Why doesn’t anyone do anything when these sort of lowlife people are persistently telling me I’m a ‘pig’ or a ‘terrorist’, or ‘go back to your dirty north African country’,’ he told the paper.—APP