French climber saved on Pakistan’s ‘killer mountain’ flies home

The French mountaineer who was saved in a daring night-time rescue on a Pakistan peak nicknamed “killer mountain” flew home Tuesday, vowing to come back to scale other mountains. Elisabeth Revol was rescued by an elite group of Polish climbers who scaled part of the 8,125 metres (26,660 feet) mountain Nanga Parbat in darkness overnight Saturday and Sunday to reach her.

They were unable to reach a second climber, Polish national Tomek (Tomasz) Mackiewicz, however, making the “terrible and painful” decision to leave him behind.

“Good bye Pakistan. I will come again to climb mountains of Pakistan but not Nanga Parbat,” Revol said in a departure message shared by the Alpine Club of Pakistan.

Search called off for missing Polish mountaineer on Nanga Parbat

“Thanks to all official(s) including Pakistan Army, Alpine Club of Pakistan and local authorities,” she was quoted as saying in the message.

“Revol left Pakistan at 3:00 am local time on late Monday night with an aim to come back soon,” Karrar Haidri, a spokesperson for Alpine Club of Pakistan, adding that she had flown to her home country.