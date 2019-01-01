French, British envoys wish Pakistan a prosperous, peaceful 2019

Zubair Qureshi

Ambassador of France Marc Barety and High Commissioner of Great Britain Thomas Drew have greeted Pakistani nation on the eve of the New Year wishing them a prosperous, successful and peaceful 2019.

In a message issued by the embassy of France in Islamabad here on Monday, the Ambassador has held that last year saw a remarkable and enhanced cooperation between France and Pakistan and both the countries expressed bilateral resolve to explore new opportunities to further this relationship.

“As we round up year 2018 we remember the visit of Secretary General of French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Mr. Maurice Gourdault-Montagne, to Pakistan in July in connection with 13th round of Bilateral Political Consultations,” said the ambassador in his message.

A delegation of six major companies of France also visited Karachi in September 2018 to explore the investment opportunities in Pakistan.

According to Mr Marc Barety Embassy of France in Pakistan stands committed to boost further Pak-French bilateral relations in 2019 and an important delegation of renowned French universities is set to visit Pakistan in April 2019 “as part of our resolve to increase our contributions towards higher education in Pakistan.”

“Our economic agenda for Pakistan includes the visit of bilateral trade commission of ministerial-level and the visit of French companies led by French Business Council and the largest French Chamber of Commerce in Middle East based in Dubai. The French Alliances in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi will continue to play important role in furthering our cultural cooperation in the country,” said the ambassador in his message.

British High Commissioner Thomas Drew has also wished Pakistan a Happy New Year. Speaking on New Year’s Eve, he said, on behalf of everyone at the British High Commission, I would like to wish all of our friends in Pakistan a very happy new year. We have a lot to look forward to.

“My personal highlights will include this summer’s Cricket World Cup, when we look forward to welcoming a strong Pakistan team to England and Wales, and the return of British Airways to Pakistan in June. Most importantly, I wish everyone a peaceful, prosperous and healthy 2019.”

