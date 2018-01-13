French Ambassador hints AFD’s project financing in Pakistan

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

French ambassador Marc Barety, Friday, hinted at the possibility of greater involvement of the French Development Bank (AFD) in the project financing in Pakistan which presently hovered around Euro 100-150 million per annum.

AFD is France’s inclusive public development bank. It commits financing and technical assistance to projects that genuinely improve everyday life, both in developing and emerging countries and in the French overseas territories. AFD works in many sectors; energy, healthcare, biodiversity, water, digital technology, professional training, among others to assist with transitions towards a safer, more equitable, and more sustainable world: a world in common.

In separate meetings with Minister of State for Finance and Economic Affairs, Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan and Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Miftah Ismail here ambassador Marc Barety discussed matters relating to Pak-France economic cooperation along with future prospects.

Mr. Marc Barety informed the Minister about the great importance France attached to relations with Pakistan. He expressed the hope that during his tenure as Ambassador to Pakistan, bilateral relations between the two countries will be further strengthened.

The Minister of State invited investment by French companies in the food industry, pharmaceuticals, skill development and railways sectors. He said that Pakistan’s fast growing economy is opening new avenues for investment. He said that the government would continue to facilitate such initiatives.

Ambassador Marc Barety also discussed with the Adviser matters concerning Pak-France economic cooperation besides other matters of mutual interest with Miftah Ismail. Adviser Miftah Ismail said both countries have always enjoyed cordial relations and there is scope for furtherance of their economic partnership.