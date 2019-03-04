Freight train launched in central China

Zhengzhou

China added a new route to its China-Europe freight train service, as a freight train made its maiden trip from Zhengzhou for Liege in Belgium. The service exclusive for cross-border e-commerce is the first of its kind departing from the capital of central China’s Henan Province. According to Zhengzhou International Hub Development and Construction Co. Ltd., it is the first freight line in the country to operate under customs surveillance code “9610” for cross-border e-commerce. The “9610” surveillance code, added by General Administration of Customs in February 2014, allows e-commerce retailers to deliver goods separately and declare all imported and exported goods collectively. The new service is expected to help solve problems related to delays in cargo traffic and logistics tracking, according to the route operator.—Xinhua

