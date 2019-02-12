CONNECTIVITY and mobility are the buzz words of the 21st century. These are being described as imperatives to bring prosperity in the life of the people. In recent years, Pakistan, given its geo-strategic location, has also given due focus to the development of road infrastructure projects. Mega project such as China- Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has improved the strategic positioning of the country.

It is now heartening to note that the government is planning to build a freight corridor for inter-connecting Karachi Port and Port Qasim to mitigate the challenge of congestion at ports and ensure free flow of trade. A feasibility study for the project is reportedly starting next month. It indeed is a big project that would cost $ 8 billion dollars. At a day-long international conference, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi said a plan is also being considered to connect these ports with rail lines which, in fact, is the most efficient and cost effective network to ensure fast and easy transportation of goods from ports to their points of destination. The construction of freight corridor will indeed change the trade scenario on our ports and we expect that construction work on the project will be started immediately after completion of feasibility study. Facilities at the ports need to be made up to mark in such a manner that big cargo vessels are provided berths at the terminal in a smooth and trouble free manner. We have no doubt in saying that the freight project will prove to be major breakthrough and a milestone in our ports history that will help increase trade activities. Along with development of Gwadar Port, it is important that facilities at Karachi and Port Qasim Ports are also upgraded keeping in view the future demand. The government must also keep its focus on the timely completion of road infrastructure projects under the CPEC as well as the upgradation of ML-1 as their completion is of great significance for complete operationalization of Gwadar Port.

Share on: WhatsApp