Freight corridor to overcome traffic miseries of Karachiites: Railways Chairman

Staff Reporter

Chairman Pakistan Railways Habib ur Rehman Gillani said that the 55 kilometres long dual-track freight corridor from Karachi Port Trust to Marshalling Yard Pipri would drastically curtail traffic congestion from Karachi city.

“The project’s estimated cost is Rs. 70 billion and will be completed within two years from the day of inception of its civil work” said the chairman Railways while addressing the conference of stakeholders and transaction advisory services held today at DS office Karachi that was attended by representatives of various government organizations also.

“Besides alleviating the traffic woes of Karachiites, the freight corridor project will redress multiple environmental concerns also” stated the Chairman Railways and added that the freight corridor project would be built on the basis of Public Private partnership, PPP, and the share of both sectors would be determined soon.

The Chairman further informed that Pakistan Railways had been enhancing its line capacity and increasing its rolling stock to meet the growing needs of its passenger and freight traffic and services.

The Chairman Railways also presided over a meeting of KCR consortium of consultants and was briefed about the developments that would lead to resumption of KCR service on remaining 16 kilometres loop line from Orangi to Drigh road.

In an another meeting the officials from Nespak consultancy firm met with the Chairman and gave a detailed presentation pertaining to the construction of railways theme park at Main Korangi Road.