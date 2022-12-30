Freezed assets of Dar restored

The city administration in the Punjab capital on Thursday restored the assets of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, which were frozen by the National Accountability Bureau in an assets beyond means case.

It reported in media that administration had returned the property Hajveri House, 7-H, Gulberg-III, to Mr Dar after it was directed by the anti-graft watchdog to do so. Furthermore, a letter has been sent to the four banks to restore his Rs5.58 billion worth of accounts.

An accountability court ordered freezing of Dar’s assets after his continuous absence from court proceedings in the case.

In November last, the court sent the reference against the finance minister and others in an assets beyond means case back to the NAB, saying it did not fall under its jurisdiction after latest amendments to the NAB laws.