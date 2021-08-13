Freedom or give me death | By Tehreem Athar Khan

Freedom or give me death

IT’S time to break the silence, “Lift up your faces, you have a piercing need, For this bright morning, dawning for you, History despite it’s wrenching pain, Cannot be unlived, but if faced, With courage need not to be lived again…” These are the words said by Maya

Angelou whose mission in life was not merely to survive but to thrive. Freedom is “it’s own will, its scope, it’s capability to act in it’s way: Lack of restraint, bondage, slavery, subjugation to the will of others.

Freedom is not something that can be touched, seen, felt or reached. In the truest sense, freedom cannot be bestowed, it must be achieved. This is the state we strive to reach.

No matter what you are going through, God didn’t create you to “just barely make it”. He didn’t create you to spend time “wishing away your days”. He doesn’t desire for you to always hope for the “next greatest thing”.

In that case, why in the first place God want us to be part of the suffering? Why we are tangled in numerous bondages that give us a sense of deprivation in expressing and knowing ourselves.

God desires for you to thrive. He wants you to live an abundant life. Not because He wants us to suffer but to find a way, a way which is connected to your liberty.

Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream.

It must be fought for, protected and handed on for them to do the same. I have learnt this lesson 75 years back from a man whose vision was clear and so was the soaring freedom that he knew people wanted. A man who is still revered as Pakistan’s founding father.

Your honour he is none other than my hero, your hero and our hero “Muhammad Ali Jinnah”. I have learnt this lesson from another great leader who inspired people and encouraged them, through his actions and his words, to fight subsequent battles against injustice and discrimination.

Who showed that millions of people could be moved in peacetime to fight for social causes and social justice He is none other than the great “Martin Luther King”.

This gives me the strongest reason to say and believe that “It’s better to die fighting for freedom than be a prisoner all the days of your life.

One cannot say that I want to fight for freedom, just by posting it on social. So the question is how can we rise up from the system where power rules? Where liberty is just a phrase thorough which people die in suffocation

We can give masses their freedom. We can give masses their life. We can give masses their chance of living.

People have suffered enough. The price people have paid is gigantic. The bloody footprints, which we set, are too many.

The bloody shirts are not cleaned. It’s time to break the silence and be the voice of voiceless. We have to make more noise than anybody else, We have to be more obtrusive than anybody else.

Your honour, the world suffers a lot not because of the violence of bad people but because of the silence of good people.